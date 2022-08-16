Mahindra unveils 5 electric cars on new 'INGLO EV platform': XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled a new INGLO EV platform which is a combination of two words. The ‘IN’ in INGLO stands for Indian and ‘GLO’ stands for global which will underpin 5 new electric SUVs. The company announced that the five upcoming electric vehicles will be sold under two brands – the XUV and the BE on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. The new range includes the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 and the first four of these will be launched between 2024 and 2026. The new INGLO EV platform will showcase its vision for the future of electric mobility of BE and XUV with the Twin Peak logo.

Read below to know more about the features and launch dates.

According to Mahindra, the INGLO platform will offer a high degree of safety, range and efficiency. It will also come with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled head-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and over-the-air updates.

Mahindra, in a press statement, revealed its EV plans and said, "Mahindra's vision is to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by bringing authentic electric SUVs with cutting-edge technology, through the three key strategic pillars of Brand, Design and Technology."

Additionally, Mahindra & Mahindra said that it has extended its collaborating arrangement from earlier this year with the Volkswagen Group by signing a Term Sheet for the supply of MEB electric components for the latter's new electric platform INGLO.

Mahindra’s new SUVs launch dates

Mahindra's first of the five new electric SUVs, XUV.e8, will be launched in December 2024 starting with the India market. Its dimensions will be 4740 x 1900 x 1760 mm whereas The second, XUV.e9 will launch in April 2025 measuring 4790 x 1905 x 1690 mm and Wheelbase of 2775 mm.

The new range of electric SUVs will be offered in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, with an overall output rated at 228-282 BHP and 335-389 BHP, respectively. It is estimated that the SUVs would be capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 5-6 seconds.

All above-mentioned e-SUVs will be based on Mahindra's new Heartcore design philosophy and would create an electrifying presence while retaining the Mahindra core SUV heritage, said the company statement.

Mahindra’s new BEs launch dates

Third, BE.05 will launch in October 2025 with dimensions of 4370 x 1900 x 1635 mm and wheelbase 2775 mm. It will come with a racing inspired bold design and multi-sensory experiences.

The marketing-speak along with the reveal said this – “Designed to offer a first-class experience, with versatility, configurable profiles and curated multi-sensory experiences.” While it may be unclear, we believe it may refer to an electric SUV with cutting-edge technologies at the period. Thus, all of the existing, highly desired characteristics plus a number of unknowns. That's okay with us!