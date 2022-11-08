Lunar Eclipse today: Tips to capture Chandra Grahan from your smartphone

Lunar Eclipse (Image: Reuters)

India will witness the lunar eclipse, also known Chandra Grahan in the local language, today (November 8). This lunar eclipse will be the last of this year and as per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will begin at 02:39 pm and it will be over at 06:19 pm. For those who are unaware, this is a total lunar eclipse. This ellipse is also called Blood Moon lunar eclipse as the full moon will get a red-shade as it passes through the shadow of earth. The eclipse will be visible in certain parts of the country and it’s a moment worth capturing. As smartphones have evolved over time, you do not need to have a special camera in order to capture the perfect image of a celestial event. If you are wondering how to capture the image of the November 8 lunar eclipse from your smartphone, here are a few simple tips that can help you get desired results.

Use a tripod, stand or a stable base

Using a tripod while capturing any celestial event from your smartphone will help you get the desired results. Having a stable base helps you to make sure that lunar eclipses are clear and not blurry. Having a tripod also allows you to play around with shutter speed and aperture without having shaky images.

Pick high resolution sensor and avoid zooming

Different smartphone lenses allow users to attain the best images despite the light and distance from the subject. To capture the best close up and avoid the grains in the lunar eclipse image, try to use the telephoto lens on your smartphone.

Adjust the exposure

By adjusting the exposure, you can control the amount of light in your images. In simple terms, it allows you to control the brightness of an image. You can adjust the exposure according to the image that you wish to capture. By adjusting the exposure setting today, you can increase or decrease the brightness of the moon in your image in order to capture the eclipse perfectly.