Low on budget? Apple AirPods available at just Rs 900 in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple AirPods are undoubtedly the most recognisable TWS earbuds in the world. Apple has a range of AirPods in its portfolio including Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Among these, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are most sold globally due to decent features, battery life and design. Launched in 2016, the Apple AirPods are quite reliable and offer premium audio quality. Although the Apple AirPods 2 are quite old, it is still a smart buy if you are on a budget. Apple is currently selling the AirPods Rs 14,900 on its official website, however you can get the Apple AirPods at just Rs 900 ahead of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that begins on February 3.

Apple AirPods are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip. These AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. And up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Apple AirPods are available with numerous offers on different ecommerce platforms. Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods.

As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 11,999 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 900 due to this offer. Flipkart is currently offering 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card that brings the value of the smartphone down to Rs 11,400. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 10,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone that further reduces the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 900.