Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Low on budget? Apple AirPods available at just Rs 900 in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple AirPods are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Low on budget? Apple AirPods available at just Rs 900 in Flipkart sale, check details
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are undoubtedly the most recognisable TWS earbuds in the world. Apple has a range of AirPods in its portfolio including Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Among these, the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are most sold globally due to decent features, battery life and design. Launched in 2016, the Apple AirPods are quite reliable and offer premium audio quality. Although the Apple AirPods 2 are quite old, it is still a smart buy if you are on a budget. Apple is currently selling the AirPods Rs 14,900 on its official website, however you can get the Apple AirPods at just Rs 900 ahead of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that begins on February 3.

Apple AirPods are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip. These AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. And up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Apple AirPods are available with numerous offers on different ecommerce platforms. Most ecommerce platforms allow you to exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the new phone that you are buying, however Flipkart also gives off on your old smartphone when you are burying premium earbuds like the Apple AirPods. 

As Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 11,999 on Flipkart, you can get the earbuds at just Rs 900 due to this offer. Flipkart is currently offering 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card that brings the value of the smartphone down to Rs 11,400. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 10,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone that further reduces the value of Apple AirPods down to Rs 900.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jharkhand: 14 dead including three children as massive fire breaks out in Dhanbad building
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.