Long-awaited iPhone, iPad upgrade accidentally leaked by Apple

Headlines

Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

Who was Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry founder who passed away in Leh?

‘Exercise of ethnic cleansing’?: HC questions as it halts Haryana bulldozer action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda calls out Karan Johar for saying Alia Bhatt's mehendi in RRKPK was same as her wedding

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

10 desi words that are part of the Oxford dictionary

9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

HomeTechnology

Technology

Long-awaited iPhone, iPad upgrade accidentally leaked by Apple

The tech firm has recently shared a new support document on its website about an upcoming dual USB-C charger.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 10, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple users always await to get the tiniest details about upcoming features and launches. Fans will be delighted to know that the tech giant has once again accidently leaked a much-awaited upgrade for iPhone and iPad users.

The tech firm has recently shared a new support document on its website about an upcoming dual USB-C charger. This special charger will help iPhone or iPad to fast charge while simultaneously charging another Apple accessory.

Spilling further details about the update, Apple’s support document states, “Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device.”

Not just that! The tech giant has also leaked the core specifications of this dual USB-C charger. This new charger will support four different charging modes: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A with a total output of 35W.

This revelation is huge as Apple doesn’t really announce much upgrades in this segment. As of now, the only options available for charging are bulky 30W and 45W chargers that come with a single USB-C port.

As per sources, the leaked charger is likely to be smaller in size. It will come with hyper-efficient GaN charging hotly tipped.

Meanwhile, the firm is set to conduct the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10. Fans can expect to witness the revelation of iOS 16.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal claim that Apple is currently working on a product feature – ‘crash detection’, which will detect car crashes and automatically call at 911. This feature can be a life saviour for many people on the road.

Also READ: Will Twitter lose the ‘w’ after Elon Musk’s latest poll?

Based on the report, the crash detection technology assesses data via sensors that are built in Apple devices. The system includes an accelerometer that will identify car accidents by recording a spike in gravity or ‘g-force’.

The roll out of this crash detection feature is one of the most awaited features amongst Apple users.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL star Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot: New bride Romana Jahur met cricketer during match, know love story

Explained: How INDIA lost its first battle against BJP after Rajya Sabha passed Delhi services bill

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: CA Foundation June result likely on THIS day, check direct link

Gadar 2 advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore four days before release, Sunny Deol-starrer set for mega Rs 30-crore opening

National Pension Scheme: Planning to invest in NPS? Check these 7 amazing facts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE