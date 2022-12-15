List of free alternatives to Apple iCloud storage with more than 10 GB of storage space

Cloud storage is a convenient way to store and access your files from any device with an internet connection. However, not all cloud storage solutions are created equal, and finding options that offer more than 10GB of free storage can be challenging. In this article, we will discuss five free alternatives to cloud storage that offer more than 10GB of free storage, along with a range of features and benefits.

Google Drive:

Google Drive offers 15GB of free storage for all users, making it one of the best options for individuals and small businesses who need more than 10GB of storage space. With Google Drive, you can store a variety of file types, including documents, photos, and videos, and access them from any device with an internet connection. In addition to providing basic file storage, Google Drive also offers a suite of office productivity tools, including Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, which allow you to create and edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Microsoft OneDrive:

Microsoft OneDrive offers 15GB of free storage for all users, with the option to earn more free storage by referring friends or completing certain tasks. Like Google Drive, OneDrive allows you to store and access a variety of file types from any device with an internet connection. OneDrive also integrates with Microsoft Office, allowing you to easily access and edit your documents from any device.

MEGA:

MEGA offers 50GB of free storage for all users, making it one of the best options for individuals and small businesses who need a large amount of storage space. In addition to providing basic file storage, MEGA also offers a range of collaboration tools, including the ability to share files and folders with others.

Also Read: Delhi man loses Rs 50 lakh, picked up missed calls of fraudsters: All you need to know about new Jamtara scam

TeraBox:

TeraBox offers 1TB of free storage for all users, with the option to earn more free storage by referring friends or completing certain tasks. TeraBox allows you to store and access a variety of file types, and offers a range of collaboration tools, including the ability to share files and folders with others.

Box:

Box offers 10GB of free storage for all users, making it one of the best options for individuals and small businesses who need more storage space than what is offered by Dropbox and OneDrive. In addition to basic file storage, Box offers a range of collaboration tools, including the ability to comment on files and share files with others.

Overall, there are many free alternatives to cloud storage available that offer more than 10GB of storage space, each with a range of features and benefits. Whether you are an individual looking for basic file storage or a small business in need of collaboration tools, there is a free cloud storage solution that can meet your needs.