Microsoft's LinkedIn rolls out redesign; introduces stories, video chats and other new features

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has gone for a brand new look and feel in nearly five years, powering its 700 million-strong community with Snapchat-like Stories, video integration with Zoom, BlueJeans and Teams, rebuilding Search feature and more.

This fall, the LinkedIn users will be able to start a face-to-face interaction to share career advice, chat about potential job opportunities, or catch up in virtual group get-together via online meeting tools.

The face-to-face interaction would happen using Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly in LinkedIn messages.

LinkedIn is rolling out its own version of Stories, the popular narratives that have become a major engagement drive on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

The feature will first roll out in the US and Canada before expanding globally.

"A new, streamlined search experience will make it much easier to surface the people, events, groups and content you want while helping you reach beyond your immediate network -- when there is value in doing so," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

A dark mode will also arrive soon on LinkedIn.

"We've also added new illustrations that showcase people with different abilities, diverse backgrounds and ethnicities, and a wide range of jobs and industries."

Now, LinkedIn users can edit messages, quickly and easily correct a mistake.

If the message is no longer relevant, or you sent an attachment by mistake, you can also now delete it.

"When there aren't enough words to express your thoughts or simply not enough to say, emojis are there for you! Give a quick 'thumbs up' to something shared, or quickly react to a Story you`ve seen from one of your connections," the company said.

LinkedIn also made it easier to select multiple conversations at a time to archive, delete or mark them read/unread all at once.

The redesigned LinkedIn with a brand new look and feel has started to roll out globally and it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.