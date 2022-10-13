Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) launched in India at Rs 39,999: Specifications, sale, features and more

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) tablet in India today (October 13). The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) sports a dual-tone design with a glass-like finish and comes in Storm Grey colour. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage and hard bundle of Lenovo Precision Pen 3. It will be available across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores starting October 17. It will also be available at other offline retail channels soon.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) specifications

The Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) features a 11.2-inch cinematic OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels and an aspect ratio of 15:9 aspect ratio. The display gets 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 600 nits brightness. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+.

The new Lenovo tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With the optional ThinkPad-inspired detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) can switch from a tablet to laptop.

The tablet can also attach the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 magnetically for wireless charging and storage. The Bluetooth-enabled pen auto-pairs with the tablet and can also be used to remotely control on-screen documents, music, images, and recordings using the customisable button on its side. Users can also quickly take notes with Lenovo Instant Memo by simply holding the button even when the screen is locked.

With a four-speaker system from JBL and support for Dolby Atmos, the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is claimed to deliver a personal audio experience with spatial audio. With Wi-Fi 6 certification, Android 12 and the tablet is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life.