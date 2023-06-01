Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5 gaming laptops launched, price starts at Rs 1.72 lakh

Lenovo Legion Pro

Lenovo has launched its latest generation of Legion Pro series of gaming laptops in India. These include Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5. The new laptops feature high performing Intel 13th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. The Legion Pro series laptops will be available from a starting price of Rs 1,72,990. Lenovo is offering the ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option with the new Legion Pro series laptops, allowing customers to enhance their base model setup. As a special launch offer, buyers can avail up to 20% discount while upgrading to RTX 40 series GPUs, and a 10% cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on all CTO orders.



The new Legion laptops sport the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips that power the latest Lenovo AI Engine+. The Lenovo LA AI chip monitors CPU and GPU load to dynamically adjust heat management, allowing the Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals to optimize cooling on the fly and maintain maximum output with minimal noise. The LA chip settings can also be fine-tuned through Lenovo Vantage with maximum 235W total TDP, to squeeze out even more performance.

The Legion Pro 7/7i and Legion Pro 5/5i are made from 50% recycled aluminum in the bottom cover and 30% post-consumer recycled polymers on the top cover. These laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 discrete graphics card.

The performance is complemented by a 16:10 Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display panel with up to 240Hz variable refresh rate, Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D immersive audio, and the Legion TrueStrike keyboard backlit by Legion Spectrum Environmental RGB customizable lighting.

Each new Legion PC comes pre-bundled with a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so gamers can jump into the fray from the get-go.