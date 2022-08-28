LEAKED: Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max designs revealed ahead of launch

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 will be launched on September 7 at the Apple Far Out event. Apple has officially announced the eagerly anticipated event, but has not yet revealed what will be unveiled!



Regarding the iPhone 14, no official statement has been made. However, Apple has always released its iPhones in September, and almost every day, new details about the manufacturing process are revealed by rumours and leaks. Although the ordinary iPhone 14 may resemble the existing iPhone 13, reports indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants will feature numerous enhancements.



The rumoured iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max live photos, videos, and mockups have recently started to circulate online. Ice Universe, a tipster, offered a sneak peek at the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the most recent leak. The dummy confirmed the rumoured pill-shaped hole-punch cutout design, which will probably force Apple to abandon the renowned notch-style display found on prior iPhone models. An additional leak provides a glimpse of the anticipated colour options for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.



The colours of the iPhone 14 Pro Max leaked!



Yogesh Brar, the source of the information, posted mock-up images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in five distinct colours on his Twitter account. Graphite, gold, and silver are the three conventional colours that we have previously encountered. According to the leaked image, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max will only be offered in Dark Purple and Blue shades. According to reports, it is the most recent addition to the iPhone colour palette that differs from the present iPhone 13 selection. The Purple iPhone rumour, meanwhile, has been around for a while and suggests that it might also be included in the range.