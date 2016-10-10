Headlines

Technology

Technology

Leak points to February 26 launch for Samsung Galaxy S8

The device is also rumoured to feature a dual rear camera, and a finger-sensing display.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2018, 06:28 AM IST

With the Galaxy Note 7 birthing problem after problem, Samsung is about ready to put the entire fiasco behind it and shift consumers’ eyes to the future. So it comes as no surprise that the company may be looking to release its latest flagship smartphone in February.

A leak by Twitter user Ricciolo claims that the South Korean giant is hosting its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. His tweet, and accompanying image, indicate Samsung is looking to launch the Galaxy S8 on February 26 at 7pm (10pm IST).

The claim does hod water, considering Samsung has traditionally debuted its latest S series flagship at the Unpacked event, and the company is certainly eager to make the public forget the Galaxy Note 7 ever existed. The possibility of the S8’s development timeline having been moved up isn’t all that hard to imagine. However, Samsung has not yet revealed an official teaser for the event, so it’s possible that date could still change.

In addition, we’ve also seen a few other leaks so far surrounding the Galaxy S8. According to GalaxyClub, the S8 will reportedly feature a 16MP/8MP dual rear camera setup, with one to enhance the brightness and clarity of photos in low-light situations, similar to the Huawei P9. The Galaxy S8 is also expected to do away with the Home button, and is reported to be incorporating a finger-sensing display.

 

