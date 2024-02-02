Twitter
Lava launches new smartphone with 128GB storage, 6.5-inch display

Starting at Rs 6,799, Yuva 3 will be available in three colour variants — Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White across Lava’s retail network and Lava e-store starting February 10.

IANS

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Friday launched a new smartphone — Yuva 3, with 128GB storage, a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole display and stylish design.

Starting at Rs 6,799, Yuva 3 will be available in three colour variants — Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White across Lava’s retail network and Lava e-store starting February 10.

Customers will be able to buy the latest Yuva 3 starting from February 7 on Amazon. It will be available for customers with two storage options 64GB and 128GB.

“With its Premium Design, seamless user experience powered by stock Android 13 (with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 14), and 2-year security updates, it caters to the evolving demands. The Triple AI Camera make Yuva an all-inclusive solution, perfectly aligned with the needs of today’s users,” Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

The new smartphones come loaded with features such as a Premium back design with a side fingerprint sensor, 4+4(Virtual) GB RAM + 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 ROM, 18W Fast Charging with Type-C USB Cable, 13MP Triple AI rear camera with 5MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies, bottom-firing speaker, stock Android 13 and face unlock feature for enhanced security, among others.

The device also comes powered by a UNISOC T606 Octa-core Processor, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It also offers two years of assured security updates and a guaranteed Android 14 upgrade, according to the company.

