Lava Agni 2 5G with curved AMOLED display, MediaTek chipset launched in India: Price, specs, offers

Lava Agni 2 offers 256 GB storage along with 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually. It is also powered by a 4700mAh battery with a 66W charger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the new Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone today (May 16). The new Lava Agni 2 5G comes with a curved AMOLED display and MediaTek chipset. The phone is priced at Rs 21,999 and will be available to buy on online stores from May 24, with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards making the effective starting price only Rs 19,999, according to the company.

"Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. It's truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones," Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Agni 2 comes powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor, which will provide faster gaming and app experience.

"Lava Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

The Agni 2 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. Furthermore, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP quad camera with a segment-first 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor, which captures more light and richer details.

Agni 2 offers 256 GB storage along with 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually. It is also powered by a 4700mAh battery with a 66W charger, which will charge 50 percent battery in less than 16 minutes, the company said. (with inputs from IANS)

