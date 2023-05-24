Lava Agni 2 5G goes on sale in India with flat Rs 2000 discount, check details

Lava Agni 2 5G

Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The new Lava Agni 2 5G comes with a curved AMOLED display and MediaTek chipset. The phone is priced at Rs 21,999 and it is available to buy on online stores from May 24, with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards making the effective starting price only Rs 19,999, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said that the Agni 2 comes powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor, which will provide faster gaming and app experience.

"Lava Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

The Agni 2 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. Furthermore, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP quad camera with a segment-first 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor, which captures more light and richer details.

Agni 2 offers 256 GB storage along with 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually. It is also powered by a 4700mAh battery with a 66W charger, which will charge 50 percent battery in less than 16 minutes, the company said.