Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian slam Instagram's 'TikTok' move, platform defends shift

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian slammed Instagram through Instagram story posts in an ironic move. The two of Instagram’s most-followed celebrities criticised the Meta-owned social media app for its ‘TikTok’ strategy of boosting video content on the platform. The sisters shared a picture that stated, "Make Instagram Instagram Again." "(stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, Everyone." Along with the image Kim Kardashian worte "PRETTY PLEASE” and Kylie Jenner captioned the post “PLEASEEEEEE." For those who are unaware, Kylie Jenner is the second most followed celebrity on Instagram with more than 360 million followers. Kim Kardashian has more than 326 million Instagram followers. Following the incident, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a video explaining the recent changes to the platform and said it will become more video-focused over time.

Mosseri shared a video on microblogging site Twitter, and mentioned that "there is a lot happening on Instagram right now". "I wanted to address a few things we are working on to make Instagram a better experience," he wrote. In the video, Mosseri said that he knows there has been a lot of change to Instagram. He said the app will continue to support photos, but he believes it will become more video-focused over time since it is what people are liking, sharing and consuming on the platform.

"I`m hearing a lot of concerns about right now about photos and how we`re shifting to video." "Now, I want to be clear, we`re gonna continue to support photos. It`s part of our heritage.""That said, I need to be honest: I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we do nothing... So we`re gonna have to lean into that shift," Mosseri said in the video.