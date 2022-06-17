Know more about Snapchat Plus, a paid subscription service for Snapchatters

Photo Source: Reuters

Popular social media platform Snapchat is working on paid subscriptions for users as it struggles to make money after Apple introduced tough iOS privacy changes.

Called Snapchat Plus, the paid subscription service is currently in "early internal testing," reports The Verge.

"We`re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report late on Thursday.



"We`re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community," the spokesperson added.



According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Snapchat Plus will also allow you to pin one of your friends as your "#1 BFF".



The price for Snapchat Plus is currently listed as $4.84 a month and $48.50 a year, tweeted Paluzzi.



Not just Snapchat but several other popular apps have started paid subscription service after Apple introduced a privacy feature with iOS 14.5, allowing users to turn off ad tracking for apps.



Instant messaging platform Telegram`s founder and CEO Pavel Durov this month confirmed that a subscription-based offering called `Telegram Premium` will be coming later this month.



"After giving it some thought, we realised that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option," Durov said in a blogpost.



"That`s why we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources," he added.



Twitter last year rolled out its first-ever paid subscription offering called Twitter Blue, that will give users a 30-second Undo Tweet option to erase any typo, along with other premium features.