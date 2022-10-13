Know all about Donald Trump's new app Truth Social, now available on Google Play Store

Truth Social is a social media platform without any political bias, according to its description on the App Store. As per the website, "Truth Social is America's "Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology. At the moment, Truth Social is available for U.S. users only."

Anyone can register and post a comment regarding a picture, news item, or video link. You will be able to see your following list and how many followers you have. Additionally, the app will provide a history of your postings and likes. According to the App Store description, these are viewable in the profile area. You can get "the most recent opinions and activities from the people, organisations, and news outlets that interest you" on this platform. You will see the posts from the people you follow in your feed.

You can find and follow other individuals or personalities by searching for them. You will receive notifications when there is an update or when someone interacts with your post thanks to the app's support for the Notification feature. On this platform, you will be able to privately message anyone. One can retweet, comment on, or like a post. Hashtags and Dark mode are supported. This whole thing resembles a lot to Twitter.

Truth Social is an alternative technology social media platform developed by Trump Media & Technology Group, an American media and technology firm established in October 2021 by former U.S. president Donald Trump. In an effort to offer an "uncensored" alternative to Twitter and Facebook, the site has been referred to as a competitor in the alt-tech space alongside Parler and Gab.

Launch day for the service was February 21, 2022. It was ranked No. 25 in the Apple App Store's social network app rankings as of August 29, 2022, while its website was ranked No. 133 in the "News & Media Publishers" category by SimilarWeb, after Gab at No. 110 but ahead of Parler at No. 873.

Truth Social was reportedly having financial and regulatory problems starting in the middle of 2022. Because it violates Google Play policies prohibiting content that makes physical threats or promote violence, the Truth Social app till now was not available on the Google Play store.

According to a corporate representative on Wednesday, Google has cleared former US President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for release in the Google Play Store.

Google added that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which runs Truth Social, will soon make the app accessible through the Play Store.

A request for response from TMTG was not immediately complied with.

Most smartphone users wouldn't have a simple method to download Truth Social without the Google and Apple shops.

The primary resource for Android app downloads in the US is Google's Play Store. Android users can download programmes straight from websites or through competing app stores, albeit the latter frequently necessitates additional procedures and security approvals. Even after Google barred Truth Social from the Play Store, it was still accessible through those channels.

About 40 per cent of American consumers use Android smartphones.

(With inputs from Reuters)