JioNext smartphone now available at offline stores - Check Price, Specifications

The Reliance Jio Next mobile was launched last year on November 4, 2021, and was considered as one of the most affordable smartphones in India with 4G accessibility. The phone is finally available at your nearest offline store for purchase.



Reliance Jio created this smartphone in partnership with Google. A pocket-friendly phone with premium features.

Here's some information about the JioNext smartphone before you purchase the phone:

Price:

The phone was launched at a price of Rs 6,499 making it one of the cheapest 4G smartphones in India.

Availability:

The JioNext phone is available at the nearest Jio store.

Features:

- The phone comes with an HD display of 5.45 inches protected by Corning Gorilla glass screen.

- It comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB built-in memory and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 Processor. Keep in mind, the phone memory can be expanded up to 512 GB.

- The phone offers a dual sim and runs on 'Pragati OS'

- It also has preloaded Jio and Google apps.

- The camera features comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera in the back while the front camera is 8-megapixel.

- Other features include a 3500 mAh Battery, Bluetooth, WiFi, Hot Spot, and OTG support.