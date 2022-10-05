Jio True 5G launch offer: THESE cities to get Jio 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds price of 4G

Reliance Jio (Image: Reuters)

Reliance Jio has announced the welcome offer for the Jio True 5G service in India after the successful demonstration at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022). The Jio True 5G launch offer will allow invited customers to be a part of a beta trial of the next generation network in the country. With over 425 million users, Jio aims to spread the 5G network throughout the country by the end of 2023. Since the official launch of 5G in the country by PM Narendra Modi, most tech enthusiasts are keen to experience the 5G speed on their smartphone. Although the 5G network was launched in India on October 1, citizens were still not able to use the services as the telecom giants did not reveal the new tariff plans, however, the update from Reliance Jio may come as a relief for many as the company has confirmed that 5G services will be available at cost of 4G tariffs during the beta trial.

Jio True 5G launch: Which cities will get Jio 5G services

Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi will be able to use the Jio 5G services. These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready. Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer. Invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Jio claims that it is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.