Jio Phone 5G India launch soon, specifications revealed on Geekbench

Jio Phone 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. Image used for representative purpose only.

Reliance Jio recently launched its first laptop targeted at budget buyers and over the last few years, the company has a history of launching affordable feature rich phones for the masses. With the roll out of the 5G network in India, Jio is now gearing up to launch its first 5G phone in India. The Jio Phone 5G smartphone has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench, hinting at imminent launch. Although Reliance Jio has not officially detailed anything about the smartphone, the listing on the Geekbench has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming affordable Jio Phone 5G.

According to the listing on Geekbench, the Jio Phone 5G sports model number LS1654QB5. Under the hood, the Jio Phone 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. The 5G device gets 4GB RAM and in terms of storage, it will likely have 64GB of internal storage. The listing has also confirmed that the Jio 5G smartphone will run Android 12 based operating system out of the box. On Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests Jio Phone 5G.

In the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench, the Jio Phone 5G received scores of 549 and 1661 respectively. Reports suggest that Jio Phone 5G will likely have a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will likely have a dual camera setup at the rear. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.