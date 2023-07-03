Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Jio Bharat V2 launched at just Rs 999: Internet-enabled phone to work in 22 languages, check features, sale date

The Jio Bharat phone also allows users to make unlimited calls anywhere in India and also make UPI payments using JioPay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

Jio Bharat V2 launched at just Rs 999: Internet-enabled phone to work in 22 languages, check features, sale date
Jio Bharat V2 launched at just Rs 999: Internet-enabled phone to work in 22 languages, check features, sale date (photo: Jio)

Jio has launched internet-enabled Jio Bharat V2 phones at just Rs 999. Beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones starts on July 7, 2023. It looks like a feature phone but it is a smart 4G phone.

It has features like HD voice calling, FM radio, 128 GB SD memory card support. The mobile has 4.5 cm TFT screen, 0.3 megapixel camera, 1000 mAh battery, 3.5 mm headphone jack, powerful loudspeaker and torch. The first set of Jio Bharat phones will go on sale starting July 7, 2023.

The Jio Bharat phone also allows users to make unlimited calls anywhere in India and also make UPI payments using JioPay. It also has several entertainment options including support for JioCinema and JioSaavan.

"Jio Bharat is being launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services," Jio said in a statement. It claimed that 25 crore feature phones are still in use in India. Customers speaking any major language of India will be able to use the phone in their own language. Jio Bharat V2 can work in 22 Indian languages.

With the new phone, the company offers a cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123 for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data. It is offering 7 times more data compared to the feature phone offerings of other operators.

READ | After World Cup 2023, 'future' of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in T20s to be discussed; check details

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bollywood actor's driver killed by son, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.