Jio 5G SIM, Airtel 5G SIM can be ordered online for free; follow these steps

In India, the 5G network has begun. With the launch, you will be required to use a 5G SIM card rather than a 4G SIM card. If you're wondering how to buy a SIM in such a situation, today we're going to tell you an easy way, after which a 5G SIM will be delivered directly to your home. You don't even need to leave your house to do this; you can order this SIM from the comfort of your own home.

Order JIO 5G SIM online:

Jio has already made numerous announcements about its 5G network. Everyone's attention is now focused on 5G SIM. Because the 5G network will require a SIM card as soon as it is launched. You don't even need to go to the store if you want to get a Jio SIM at home. You can also order it from Jio's website (https://www.jio.com/selfcare/interest/sim/). You must fill out a few forms here.

You must first provide your name and mobile number. The Get SIM option can be found underneath this. You must then fill up some personal information. Additionally, you must include the address where you wish to acquire a 5G SIM below. The SIM card will then be delivered to your home in a matter of days.

Order Airtel 5G SIM online :

Airtel uses a similar procedure. You must visit Airtel's official website (https://www.airtel.in/myplan-infinity/submit-form) to place a 5G SIM order and enter the connection type there. Your residence will automatically complete the KYC process, and the SIM card will be delivered there. However, you must correctly submit your name, address, and mobile number when ordering the SIM. Before the SIM card is supplied to your house, you must have your original ID ready.