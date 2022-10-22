Jio 5g internet service now available via Wi-Fi for 4G smartphones: Everything you need to know

Photo: PTI

Jio has begun offering early access to the speed of 5G networks over Wi-Fi for the general public. From October 22 , the telecom company began offering a new 5G-powered Wi-Fi service in the city of Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The goal is to provide 5G speeds to customers in strategic locations using existing Wi-Fi infrastructure. The only companies providing 5G services in India are Jio and Aritel, but only in selected locations.

In heavily congested sites, like as schools, churches, train stations, bus terminals, and shopping centres, Jio is deploying its Jio True5G-powered Wi-Fi services. As a result, more individuals will be able to use the advantages of the 5G network in densely populated locations. In addition, it allows Reliance Jio to evaluate network capacity and fine-tune its services to provide better performance at higher speeds.

All Reliance Jio subscribers would be able to use the company's 5G-powered Wi-Fi services at no additional cost. Users who aren't subscribed to Jio's service may still connect to the 5G network at these hotspots through Wi-Fi, but they won't have access to all the features. Also, the Jio 5G mobile network and the Jio Welcome Offer are not the only things you may get from Jio. As a result, the 5G network will improve and swiftly grow throughout the nation after its first rollout in key cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi. New to the roster is Chennai.

Early speed testing of Jio's 5G network have revealed encouraging results. Jio's 5G network often provides speeds up to 500 Mbps, while Airtel's 5G network provides speeds up to 400 Mbps. The resulting download rates may easily surpass those of the current 4G standard.

Jio operates on what's called a "Standalone 5G" network, which means it uses just 5G technology and has no plans to add 4G as a backup for expanded service. Before, Jio had promised that by March 2024, 5G service will be available throughout most of India.