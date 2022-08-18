Janmashtami 2022: How to download and send WhatsApp stickers, videos

Janmashtami 2022

Janmashtami 2022, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is right around the corner. In India, this auspicious day is celebrated as Lord Krishna’s birthday. This year, the Krishna Janmashtami will be observed tomorrow (August 19). Janmashtami 2022 is a holy day for Hindu devotees as they mark the birth of Lord Krishna who is considered as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. People celebrate Janmashtami by worshiping Lord Krishna and observing a fast. Temples across the country are decorated with lights, welcoming the devotees for the celebration.

Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, people across the globe are getting used to celebrating festivals by avoiding gathering and crowded places. Thanks to instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, it is easier to reach out to friends and send greetings and wishes to our loved ones. One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers or videos. Sending a WhatsApp sticker or video is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions such as Janmashtami 2022, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 and other occasions. If you want to know how to download and send Janmashtami 2022 stickers, videos on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search Janmashtami stickers or Janmashtami videos.

Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.

Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.

Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.

Step 8: Tap emoji icon.

Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.

Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To use Janmashtami 2022 stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.