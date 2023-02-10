Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Jammu and Kashmir: Major mineral discovery may make smartphones, electric vehicles cheaper in India

As of now, India imports many vital minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Major mineral discovery may make smartphones, electric vehicles cheaper in India
EV Charging

In the last few years, governments across the country have introduced numerous schemes to push adoption of EVs in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam also announced several tax benefits to keep the prices of electric vehicles low. Now, EVs in India will soon get another major push as 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been discovered in India for the first time. For those who do not know, .Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and it is one of the key components for batteries used in electric vehicles. As of now, India imports many vital minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt. With the latest discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir state, battery and EV manufacturers won’t have to rely on imports.

The local lithium reserve will help to bring down the price of batteries in the country, which will further help to reduce the price of EVs. Upon exploration by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), lithium reserves have been found in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process them, " Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said on the discovery of lithium reserves

Not only just electric vehicles, the locally found lithium will also aid the smartphone manufacturing in the country. Most modern-day smartphones are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The reduced price of lithium can significantly help to boost the production and reduce the costs of smartphones in India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.