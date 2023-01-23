‘It’s not just a text message’: Apple Watch saves life of pregnant woman and her unborn baby

Apple Watch

Apple Watch has been proven as a life saving device in the last few years. Since its launch, the smartwatch has saved hundreds of users' lives across the globe, thanks to its sensors and smart features. Following that path, Apple Watch has now reportedly saved the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

As per a report by CBS News, a US-based woman was constantly receiving alert notifications suggesting that her heart rate was high. However, the woman, Jesse Kelly was not doing anything that would raise her heart rate to over 120 beats per minute. Kelly was receiving continuous alerts within a few weeks left until her due date.

"It went off the first time and I thought it was strange. Then the second time maybe 10 minutes later or so and then the third time maybe a half hour or so later. When it went off the third time I thought 'OK something is going on," Kelly was quoted as saying.

She then immediately went to the hospital.

When Kelly arrived at the hospital, she discovered that she was in full-blown labour, her blood pressure was dropping and was losing blood due to a pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption, according to the report.

Three hours later, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Shelby Marie. Moreover, speaking from experience, Kelly advised everyone to pay attention to their alerts.

"It's not just a text message. Pay attention to it and listen to your body," she said. Meanwhile, an Apple watch also helped detect undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018, and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested she wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health.

Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual. (with inputs from IANS)