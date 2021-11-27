IT entrepreneur Vansh Mehra making waves in digital marketing industry

To say that this year has been tough for business owners would be an understatement. Overnight, businesses are forced to adapt and build an online presence to survive the pandemic with little or no training, giving rise to a number of digital marketing experts and professionals who continuously evolve and help these businesses thrive amid the pandemic.

The young digipreneur, Vansh Mehra, is among one renowned specialist who has been scaling businesses through his mindful approaches and advanced digital marketing strategies. He has helped a lot of small and large scale enterprises in increasing their online presence and building credibility through his firm Digisharks Communications. A lot of clients have benefitted from his tools and tactics, gaining tremendous benefits in favour of their firm.

Apart from being an established digital marketing expert, Vansh Mehra is also a known name in social and political circles. Vansh has come a long way in establishing his name in society. A diploma in engineering from a reputed institute, the young man is also a Founder of a news portal known as The Indian Alert, which has made him a popular name among politicians. Thanks to his expertise in technology, Vansh has also manifested a strong foothold in the industry of Digital PR. Laying a firm foundation as a PR professional with methodologies that excel in the domain, he has successfully assisted brands to build a credible presence and enhance their image in the competitive market. As brands and business owners continue to find new ways to grow, Vansh ensures to procure them with processes that scream brilliance.

Being an expert in politics, he has successfully led significant digital campaigns for a known political party. He made his inroads to the BJP IT Cell emerging at an important position of BJP IT co-convener of Shamli District.

With continuous effort and a vision to work towards the development of the nation, he has been even awarded for various achievements, including the Human Achiever Award from AR Foundation. He is also called as the guest of honour in Miss and Mrs Karnal and in the Associate Partner in the events like the Miss and Mrs Debut Tiara. Besides, he is also an authorized vendor of the BJP and has played an important role in the election campaign for the said party in Uttarakhand in 2017. His childhood has been mostly in the district of Shamli in the UP state, but he is currently based in the National Capital, gaining one thing or the other improving his profile.

Having said that, for Vansh, there is no looking back as he is constantly working towards enhancing his overall portfolio and helping more and more startups and businesses in achieving the desired results. Looking at his achievements, one can certainly say that he is a man who is on a mission to transform lives and bring change through his powerful ideas and convincing strategies.

-Brand Desk Content