ISRO to launch India's first private rocket Vikram-S: Launch date, time and all you need to know about mission

Vikram spacecraft by Skyroot Aerospace (Photo - Skyroot)

ISRO's launchpad in Sriharikota will launch Vikram-S, a rocket developed by a Hyderabad-based company called Skyroot Aerospace, marking India's first move toward the engagement of private entities in the space sector.

Skyroot Aeronautics' first mission, a test flight of the Vikram-S launch vehicle into space, is being called "Prarambh." The firm said on Friday that their first mission, named "Prarambh," would take off on November 15.

Prarambh mission’s objectives

As part of the Prarambh space project, India's first privately produced rocket, the Vikram-S, is getting ready to be launched into space for the first time.

The startup's suborbital trip will transport three payloads in total; two from Indian customers and one from foreigners. Furthermore, a Chennai-based aerospace firm called Spacekidz will be sending along a 2.5 kg payload called Funny-Sat, which was created by students in India, the United States, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Everything about Vikram S rocket

In honour of Vikram Sarabhai, the man widely regarded as the "father" of India's space programme, this lightweight rocket is called the "Vikram S."

The Vikram series includes three rockets from Skyroot: the Vikram I, II, and III. Broadband internet, global positioning system, internet of things data, and earth imaging are just some of the communication services that these spacecraft are meant to provide.



What is a sub-orbital flight?

Sub-orbital spacecraft, in layman's words, are intended to cross the fuzzy border of space, but they can't maintain space speed once they get there. Not being able to reach a speed of 28,000 km/h or more prevents these spacecraft from remaining in space. In order to return to Earth, they must use the suborbital route.

If this spacecraft is successfully launched, it will usher in a new era of private sector participation in the Indian space industry. Starting in 2020, India has been actively courting domestic commercial space enterprises to launch rockets.

Skyroot was established in 2018, and it is responsible for developing and testing the first privately designed cryogenic hypergolic liquid and solid fuel based rocket engines in India. The rockets are purportedly launched using cutting-edge 3D printing and composite materials technology.

