ISRO and MapmyIndia team up to take on Google Maps, Google Earth in India

In a bid to take on Google Maps, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and digital mapping and location-based deep-tech company MapmyIndia on Friday announced a new initiative to offer a fully indigenous, mapping portal and geospatial services.

The services will combine the power of MapmyIndia's digital maps and technologies with ISRO's catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data.

Through the combined partnership with ISRO, MapmyIndia's end user maps, apps and services would be a much better, more detailed and comprehensive, as well as privacy-centric, hyper-local and indigenous mapping solution for Indians, compared to foreign map apps and solutions, the company said.

Also read Telegram becomes most downloaded app on Google Play Store, highest installs from India

MapmyIndia's CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma termed it a path-breaking milestone in India's journey towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', wherein Indian users would not be dependent on foreign organisations for maps, navigation and geospatial services, and leverage made-in-India solutions instead.

"This partnership with ISRO heralds a new dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the strategic area of maps and geospatial technologies," said Verma.

Also read PUBG Mobile India rival FAU-G now globally available on Google Play Store

"You don't need Google Maps/Earth any longer", Verma said in the headline in an article on LinkedIn.

Users will also benefit hugely from the various map-based analytics and insights about the weather, pollution, agricultural output, land-use changes, flood and landslide disasters, among others, the company said.

MapmyIndia said its maps and APIs (application programming interfaces) will enrich ISRO`s geoportals.

It will empower Indian scientists, academia, researchers and government organisations with the best of India's satellite imagery, earth observation data and digital map data and advanced geospatial technologies, all combined together in a fully indigenous ISRO-MapmyIndia platform, the company added.

"MapmyIndias maps cover all 7.5 lakh villages, 7500+ cities at street and building-level, connected by all 63 lakh kilometres of road network pan India and within cities, in total providing maps for an unparalleled 3+ crore places across India," the company statement said.

(With agency inputs)