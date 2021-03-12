Headlines

Technology

Ishwar Shekhar a one stop social media influencer to gain most popularity with his digital games live streaming

He designs trend-worthy concepts that help audiences discover their brand organically.

Ishwar Shekhar an ace social media influencer whose approach is driven therefore by monitoring campaign at regular intervals to ensure that it meets the demand and needs of people and targeting the rightful audience.

Providing a 360-degree methodology – from creating strategy, content setups, influencer identification, authentic native storytelling to hands on implementation, tracking, content creation, generating new ideas, campaign analysis and Games Live Streaming on Youtube known as Mini Maari.

Ishwar Shekhar has it all to offer his clients. A complete digitally pact package having mastery in skills like digital marketer, social media expert, google publisher, advertisement expert etc. This Young entrepreneur has no looking back when it comes to digital marketing as he has mastered the digital game and how! Identifying the content based on benchmark created and follow an extensive validation process, that extends far beyond the parameters of popular lists and databases. Ishwar consist of all that is required to cover it up in order to ace the digital game.

He designs trend-worthy concepts that help audiences discover their brand organically, while building emotional connections that drive consumer behaviour. Which automatically leads to the progress and growth of one business. Ishwar is surely a one stop shop to level up your digital presence.

