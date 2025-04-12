Messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly not working for some users on Saturday, i.e., April 12. Many users took to social media, complaining about difficulties in uploading their status or sending texts on the messaging app.

Messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly not working for some users on Saturday, i.e., April 12. Many users took to social media, complaining about difficulties in uploading their status or sending texts on the messaging app. According to DownDetector, at least 597 complaints were registered against WhatsApp till 5:22 p.m. Of them, 85 per cent of complaints were about sending messages while 12 per cent people faced difficulties in the app and 3 per cent while logging in.

Taking to 'X', several social media users highlighted the difficulties they were facing while operating WhatsApp. Some complained that they were unable to upload their status, while many other complained about technical errors while sending messages.

Soon, #WhatsAppDownAgain started trending on 'X', with the platform getting flooded with users' complaints.

Another user posted, "Is it just me or your WhatsApp is down as well ? I am trying to upload status and it’s taking forever to do so."

A third wrote, "Hey @WhatsApp, is the app down? I’m having trouble sending messages – they’re just not going through. Anyone else facing this?"

However, there's no statement from WhatsApp on the outage. Notably, many users also complained about similar outage on Facebook and Instagram as well - both owned by Meta. The problem with the messaging platforms comes after a similar issue with UPI, reported earlier today.

Several users reported that they were facing problems with sending/receiving payments via UPI on different apps including - Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.