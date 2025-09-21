Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in India with advanced displays, A19 chip, and upgraded cameras. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its 17 Pro Max, aiming to rival Apple with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Leica cameras, large batteries, and a cheaper price tag for Indian buyers.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details
Apple’s iPhone 17 series is finally here, and it’s making waves in India. With improved displays, upgraded cameras, and new chipsets, Apple is pushing hard to redefine what modern premium phones should offer. As the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max begin shipping across India, Xiaomi appears to be getting ready with a rival approach, matching many high-end design cues while keeping costs lower. Here's how things stand, what Xiaomi might do, and what Indian buyers should watch out for.

What the iPhone 17 brings to the table

  • The standard iPhone 17 now features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On display, and peak outdoor brightness near 3,000 nits.
  • It’s powered by Apple’s new A19 chip, supported by a robust Neural Engine and new features under iOS 26, like improved camera controls and Apple Intelligence. 
  • Camera upgrades are strong: dual 48MP Fusion main & ultra-wide lenses, improved front “Centre Stage” camera for smarter framing, and better scratch resistance via Ceramic Shield 2. 
  • In India, the new series (including iPhone, Pro, Pro Max and Air) is now on sale through offline & online stores, with launch offers, bank deals and EMI options. 

Xiaomi’s response: What we know from leaks

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 17 series (17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max), possibly at the end of September.

  • Key leaked features: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, Leica-branded triple 50MP camera setup on the Pro/Pro Max, and a special “Magic Back Screen”, a small secondary display embedded in the rear camera module that shows notifications and widgets.
  • Display rumours include LTPO OLED panels, high refresh rates (120Hz), IP68/IP69 ratings, large batteries, and fast wired charging.

How Xiaomi’s move might play out in India

If Xiaomi succeeds in bringing many “premium” features (high refresh displays, Leica cameras, large batteries, and secondary screen) at a significantly lower price point, it could strongly appeal to Indian buyers who want flagship capabilities without the flagship cost.

The challenge will be matching software polish, after-sales service, and build quality. Apple has a strong advantage in these areas, especially with iOS updates and brand prestige.

Also, local pricing, import/custom duties, and competition from other Android brands will play a big role. Xiaomi will need attractive launch offers, bank/EMI schemes, and potentially local assembly to keep costs manageable.

With the iPhone 17 now live in India, the premium segment is heating up. Xiaomi appears poised to offer many similar features but at a more affordable tag. For consumers, the decision will come down to how close Xiaomi can get to Apple’s premium experience in real life, not just in specs. Keep an eye out for Xiaomi 17 Pro Max’s India pricing and whether it delivers the value investors expect.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 sales begin in India: Massive crowds gather at Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket store; Check launch offers, discounts and more

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 sales begin in India: Massive crowds gather at Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket store; Check launch offers, discounts and more
