Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details

TECHNOLOGY
Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in India with advanced displays, A19 chip, and upgraded cameras. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its 17 Pro Max, aiming to rival Apple with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Leica cameras, large batteries, and a cheaper price tag for Indian buyers.
Apple’s iPhone 17 series is finally here, and it’s making waves in India. With improved displays, upgraded cameras, and new chipsets, Apple is pushing hard to redefine what modern premium phones should offer. As the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max begin shipping across India, Xiaomi appears to be getting ready with a rival approach, matching many high-end design cues while keeping costs lower. Here's how things stand, what Xiaomi might do, and what Indian buyers should watch out for.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 17 series (17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max), possibly at the end of September.
If Xiaomi succeeds in bringing many “premium” features (high refresh displays, Leica cameras, large batteries, and secondary screen) at a significantly lower price point, it could strongly appeal to Indian buyers who want flagship capabilities without the flagship cost.
The challenge will be matching software polish, after-sales service, and build quality. Apple has a strong advantage in these areas, especially with iOS updates and brand prestige.
Also, local pricing, import/custom duties, and competition from other Android brands will play a big role. Xiaomi will need attractive launch offers, bank/EMI schemes, and potentially local assembly to keep costs manageable.
With the iPhone 17 now live in India, the premium segment is heating up. Xiaomi appears poised to offer many similar features but at a more affordable tag. For consumers, the decision will come down to how close Xiaomi can get to Apple’s premium experience in real life, not just in specs. Keep an eye out for Xiaomi 17 Pro Max’s India pricing and whether it delivers the value investors expect.
