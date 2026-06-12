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Is Siri finally getting smarter? Apple introduces major AI updates at WWDC26; check details here

Apple has introduced a major AI upgrade to Siri at WWDC26, bringing new features across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 Golden Gate, including better context awareness and deeper app integration.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

Is Siri finally getting smarter? Apple introduces major AI updates at WWDC26; check details here
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Apple has come up with a new major update to Siri, introducing a new AI-powered assistant that will work across iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. The next-generation Siri has already been showcased during WWDC26 and it positions as more intelligent and context-aware digital assistant.

Apple introduces AI-Powered Siri:

In the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26), Apple previewed a redesigned Siri experience alongside broader Apple Intelligence features. The updated version will be integrated into iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 Golden Gate, bringing a more seamless AI experience across Apple’s ecosystem. Apple rolled out a standalone Siri app too, so people can chat with the assistant fresh, while still keeping that deep integration with system functions and apps.

Smarter features and better context awareness:

The new Siri has the feature of understanding and referencing content displayed on a user’s screen, making interactions more natural and personalised, according to Apple. The assistant can, too, pull in information from a mix of apps and devices to kind of help with context-aware replies, you know, based on what’s happening around you. 

Also, Siri will be able to fetch current info from the web, so people get fresh details right inside the conversation, without having to leave somewhere else. The company says all of this is built with privacy in mind, using on-device processing together with secure system-level intelligence, sort of layered protection, not just one thing.

Also read: After Deva and O Romeo, Shahid Kapoor says he no longer hears script narrations alone: 'Don't know what film to choose'

New tools for developers:

The new announcement was also made by Apple that several developer-focused frameworks aimed at improving Siri’s integration with third-party apps. These include App Entities, App Intents, App Schemas and View Annotations, which let developers make app content and actions more discoverable by Siri. So, users might end up searching, summarising, and doing actions in apps, all with natural language commands, kind of seamless. Industry observers think these tools could change Siri into an operating system-wide action layer, able to interact with information across multiple applications.

 

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