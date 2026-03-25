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Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operations, Here’s what we know

OnePlus is reportedly scaling back global operations, focusing on China and India. Leadership changes, severance packages, and integration with parent company Oppo suggest a strategic shift.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operations, Here’s what we know
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Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly preparing to scale down its presence in several global markets, with a renewed focus on select regions such as India and its home base, China. While speculation has circulated for months, recent developments suggest that internal restructuring could be underway.

Industry sources indicate that the company may wind down operations in parts of Europe as early as April 2026, although an official timeline has not been publicly confirmed.

Internal Changes and Leadership Moves

Adding to the uncertainty, reports suggest that employees in certain regions have already been informed about potential closures, with some receiving severance packages. Further fueling speculation, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has reportedly stepped down and returned to China.

These developments point toward a broader strategic shift within the company, possibly aligning more closely with its parent organisation, Oppo.

Closer Integration with Oppo

Over the past few years, OnePlus has steadily deepened its integration with Oppo. Following the departure of co-founder Carl Pei in 2020, key leadership changes took place, including Pete Lau transitioning into a senior role at Oppo.

The two brands have since shared resources, technologies, and product strategies. Industry observers believe this growing alignment may be a factor behind the reported scaling back of OnePlus’ independent global operations.

Market Pressures and Partnership Shifts

The global smartphone market has been facing increasing challenges, including rising production costs and supply chain disruptions. Chinese manufacturers, in particular, are navigating tighter margins due to component shortages and economic pressures.

Additionally, OnePlus recently ended its high-profile camera partnership with Hasselblad for its latest devices, while Oppo continues to leverage the collaboration in its flagship lineup. This shift further highlights the evolving priorities within the broader corporate structure.

Uncertain Future for Global Users

Despite these reports, several OnePlus devices remain in development, though their availability outside China may be limited. Questions also remain about long-term support for existing users, including software updates and community services.

The situation mirrors changes seen with Realme, which operates under Oppo’s umbrella. While OnePlus has previously assured customers of continued support and service commitments, its future as a global standalone brand now appears uncertain.

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