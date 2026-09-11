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Is iPhone 18 Pro, Folding iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-booking starting tomorrow? Check price in India, discount, bank offers and more

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max pre-order from Sep 12 at Rs 1,64,900 onwards with variable aperture camera, A20 Pro chip, 43-hour battery and Siri AI.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Is iPhone 18 Pro, Folding iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Max pre-booking starting tomorrow? Check price in India, discount, bank offers and more
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    Apple has introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, featuring significant camera and chip enhancements. Notably, the Pro models include a variable-aperture main camera and a 2nm A20 Pro chip, alongside improved battery life and a more compact Dynamic Island. Prices in India start at Rs 1,64,900.

    Pre-order tomorrow: Price, storage and availability

    Pre-orders start at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 12. Sale begins Friday, September 18. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively, which is Rs 30,000 higher than the iPhone 17 Pro models. The smaller Pro now has 2TB of storage in addition to the standard 256GB. The iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,89,900 for 512GB, Rs 2,39,900 for 1TB, and Rs 3,14,900 for 2TB. The iPhone 18 Pro Max costs Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB, Rs 2,04,900 for 512GB, Rs 2,54,900 for 1TB, and Rs 3,29,900 for 2TB.

    Black, silver, glacier and fresh burgundy are the colours. Both eSIM and nano-SIM are supported by Indian units. Instant cashback on American Express, Axis and ICICI Bank cards, a six-month free EMI starting at Rs 26,316 for Pro and Rs 28,817 for Pro Max and a trade-in of Rs 21,000 to Rs 81,500 for iPhone 13 or later are among the offers.

    First variable-aperture camera and new video features

    The 48MP Fusion Main camera features six laser-cut blades adjustable between f/1.48 and f/4.0, enhancing low-light performance and sharpness in group photos. Users can select settings manually or let the camera adjust automatically. It also includes a 48MP Ultra Wide and Telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom. Pro controls allow customisation of shutter speed and white balance, while new features let users add cinematic blur post-shooting, time-lapse in 4K Dolby Vision and 4K 120fps ProRes RAW support.

    Also read: BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings with Putin, Xi and other leaders from Sept 11-13; Check full list here

    A20 Pro chip, battery and Siri AI

    The 2nm A20 Pro boasts twice the AI power, 50% greater bandwidth, and a 6-core CPU and 7-core GPU that can operate up to 40% quicker than the A19 Pro. A 3x larger vapour chamber provides 40% higher sustained performance, and its C2 modem consumes 15% less power. With a 60W adaptor, the battery can be fully charged in 15 minutes and last up to 34 hours on the Pro and 43 hours on the Pro Max in India. Both include an aluminium body, an IP68 rating, a smaller Dynamic Island with three Live Activities, and 6.3 and 6.9-inch 120Hz displays. Siri AI is in testing for iOS 27, which will launch on September 14.

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