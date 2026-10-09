Is iPhone 18 Pro facing slow sales? Reports claim Apple cuts production orders by 20%

Apple has reportedly cut component orders for its latest Pro iPhones as demand shows signs of cooling after the September launch.

According to a Nikkei Asia report, Apple has asked suppliers to reduce component production for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max by 15 to 20 per cent for October. The move comes as higher prices and rising memory chip costs put pressure on sales.

iPhone 18 Pro prices increased

The iPhone 18 Pro series has a higher price point than last year's models, starting at Rs 1,64,900 in India for the Pro and Rs 1,79,900 for the Pro Max, with a $100 increase in the US. UBS analysts report that average waiting times for the iPhone 18 Pro have decreased in over 30 markets, indicating either improved supply or potentially reduced demand.

Memory chip prices are increasing worldwide due to heightened demand from tech companies for AI data centres, leading to higher costs for smartphones and electronics. Research firm IDC anticipates a 16.7% drop in global smartphone shipments in 2026, with average selling prices expected to rise by 27.6%. In India, the weakening rupee is further contributing to price increases.

Will the foldable iPhone face the same issue?

The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, has come under scrutiny due to the delay. The 256GB model costs Rs 2,99,900 in India. Nikkei Asia was informed by a source that the phone is pricey for a smartphone. Manufacturing is complicated by its foldable display and production is further complicated by Apple's quality standards.

Also read: Apple's 'Welcome Home' Event: HomePad, HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K expected on October 13; Details here

At nearly Rs 3 lakh, the Duo appeals to buyers wanting a large screen in a compact device, but it may be out of reach for many. Apple has not announced price cuts, and prices are expected to remain stable. Users with functional phones should wait and compare options, while those needing a new device should evaluate the iPhone 18 Pro alongside older models and other premium choices before deciding.