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Is iOS 18 update damaging iPhones? Apple faces CCPA probe in India over warranty policy: Report

India's CCPA has ordered a detailed probe into Apple's software warranty policy after complaints alleged iOS 18 update caused iPhone screen and mic issues, which Apple has denied.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

Is iOS 18 update damaging iPhones? Apple faces CCPA probe in India over warranty policy: Report
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India's consumer regulator has escalated its probe into Apple's software warranty terms. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered a detailed investigation into complaints that claimed the iOS 18 update damaged iPhone screens and other functions.

CCPA received complaints about the iOS 18 update

According to a Reuters report, the CCPA received numerous complaints from consumers following the rollout of iOS 18, with allegations of screen display issues and microphone malfunctions. Some consumers reported having to pay for repairs, as Apple does not cover software-related problems under warranty.

The consumer agency had notified Apple about complaints last year. On July 29, the regulator escalated the issue to its investigation division for a thorough examination. The notice indicates alleged breaches of consumer rights, specifically regarding claims that the iOS 18 update impaired iPhone functionality.

What Apple said on the allegations

Apple has disputed regulatory accusations, stating in an August letter that its lack of software warranties aligns with global standards. The company found no systemic issues with iOS 18, nor did it identify any safety concerns in India. Apple committed to cooperating with authorities for clarity on its customer responses while denying any systemic problems with the update.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu baby shower: Mom-to-be glows in butter-yellow Kanjivaram saree and gold jewels; see pics 

What could happen next?

Apple may face fines and be required to change its business practices or issue refunds if found guilty in an ongoing investigation. This could intensify pressure on the company as it expands its iPhone manufacturing and market share in India. The allegations from regulators have not yet been confirmed.

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