Is Cognizant tracking workers? New 5-minute laptop idle policy raises questions; company says…

Cognizant has introduced ProHance, a workforce management tool to optimise workflow and assess process efficiency. While it tracks employee activity like app usage and inactivity, the company asserts it is not used for performance evaluation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has introduced a workforce management tool called ProHance, which has recently raised concerns about employee privacy and monitoring practices. The tool, which tracks employee activity during work hours, records metrics including keyboard and mouse activity, application use, and website visits. According to reports, ProHance can flag employees as 'idle' after five minutes of inactivity and 'away from the system' if the laptop remains inactive for 15 minutes.

Despite the growing scrutiny, Cognizant maintains that the tool is not used to monitor individual performance but rather to enhance productivity in specific projects. A spokesperson from the company explained that the tool is primarily used in select Business Process Management (BPM) and Intuitive Operations and Automation projects at the request of certain clients. The goal, according to Cognizant, is to improve workflow efficiency and identify areas for process optimisation, rather than to track or evaluate employee performance.

Tool Aimed at Process Optimisation, Not Performance Monitoring

The ProHance tool offers detailed insights into employees' workdays, providing real-time data on login times, active applications, and task durations. Mapping work patterns, breaks, and time allocations helps pinpoint workflow bottlenecks and identify opportunities to streamline processes. The tool also provides managers with minute-by-minute visibility of team members' activities, which some argue could create an environment of surveillance.

However, Cognizant insists that ProHance is not designed to evaluate individual employee performance. The company emphasised that the tool is used solely for understanding the time metrics and steps involved in client processes. This, in turn, helps the company assess inefficiencies and re-engineer processes to improve productivity in the context of the client’s needs.

Employee Consent and Transparency

Cognizant has assured its employees that the use of ProHance is voluntary and that their consent is obtained before the tool is deployed. The company also made it clear that employees are fully aware that they are being monitored, and they understand that the data gathered by ProHance is not used to assess their personal performance. Instead, it is part of a broader effort to optimise operations and improve overall project outcomes.

'The purpose of these tools is to help better understand the client process steps and related time metrics, which aids in assessing process design inefficiencies as part of transformation efforts,' the spokesperson stated. 'The tools are not designed or used to track or evaluate the individual performance of employees.'

Additionally, Cognizant reassured that the use of such tools does not affect team composition or lead to any performance-based decisions regarding employees. The company refuted claims that ProHance could influence how teams are structured or how individual employees are evaluated, reiterating that the tool's primary focus is on improving client-facing processes.

Industry Standard Practice

Cognizant also defended the practice of using productivity measurement tools, calling it a 'common industry practice' that is often implemented in BPM and automation-related projects. Many companies in the industry employ similar tools to better understand and refine workflow processes. The company maintains that its approach is transparent and in line with industry standards, with the aim of improving operational efficiency without impacting the privacy or performance evaluation of employees.

In conclusion, while the introduction of ProHance has sparked discussions about employee privacy and the extent of workplace surveillance, Cognizant asserts that the tool is not used for performance monitoring. The company emphasises that it is part of an ongoing effort to streamline business processes for client projects and that employees are fully informed and consenting participants in the initiative.