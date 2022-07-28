Search icon
Is BGMI banned in India? Why is BGMI unavailable on Google Play Store, Apple App Store?

Battlegrounds Mobile India news: Krafton Inc is also the developer of PUBG, which was banned in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

BGMI banned in India? Here's what Google has said. (File)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), India's most popular mobile game, has been pulled off from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. As of now, the search results for the game on both the app stores show other games. BGMI was launched after the Central government banned PUBG over privacy concerns. PUBG was a supremely popular mobile shooting game in the country.

Several Twitter users have claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India has been banned by the Central government. As of now, Krafton -- the South Korean game developer -- or the government hasn't confirmed if the game has been banned in the country.

Krafton Inc is also the developer of PUBG. Since the game was published by China's Tencent in India, it was banned by the government.

The Centre has banned scores of Chinese mobile applications since 2020 when the Chinese army attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The two countries have had several rounds of talks to resolve the standoff. 

BGMI was launched in India on July 2, 2021.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company was asked to take the game down.

"On receipt of the order, following the established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India," the spokesperson said.

Krafton India told BGR," We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information".

It isn't clear what triggered the reported ban.

BGMI surpassed 100 million users last month. 

"BGMI's first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community with a goal of curating gameplay unique to our Indian users," Krafton CEO Changhan Kim had said in a statement.

With inputs from IANS

