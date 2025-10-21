iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed

iQOO has launched the flagship iQOO 15 smartphone with a world-first 2K LEAD OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a triple 50MP rear camera setup. The device also features up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It will debut in India soon.

iQOO has officially unveiled its latest flagship, the iQOO 15, in China, and the device promises to deliver top-tier performance and a host of impressive features. With a sleek design, advanced display technology, and powerful specifications, the iQOO 15 aims to set a new benchmark for premium smartphones. The phone is also expected to make its debut in India next month.

Revolutionary Display Technology and Design

One of the standout features of the iQOO 15 is its world-first 2K LEAD OLED display. This innovative screen technology promises lower power consumption, improved brightness, and a more eco-friendly design. The phone boasts a 6.85-inch 2K+ curved LTPO AMOLED display sourced from Samsung's M14 8T. With HDR10+ certification and a 144Hz refresh rate, users can expect smooth visuals and vibrant colour reproduction.

The sleek and refined design of the iQOO 15 features subtle upgrades from its predecessor, the iQOO 13, offering both elegance and durability.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, one of the latest and most powerful chipsets from Qualcomm. Paired with the Adreno 840 GPU, this device ensures seamless multitasking and enhanced gaming performance. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, providing ample space for users to store apps, games, and media files without lag.

The iQOO 15 also houses a massive 7,000mAh battery, offering long-lasting power for intensive usage. While the 100W fast charging has seen a slight reduction from the previous model’s 120W, it still ensures rapid recharging. Additionally, it supports 40W wireless charging, providing users with a convenient, cord-free charging experience.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the iQOO 15 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) ensures clear and steady shots, while the 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 50MP periscope telephoto lens (with 3x zoom and OIS) offer versatility for different shooting scenarios. The phone’s 32MP front camera is designed for sharp and vibrant selfies and video calls.

Price and Availability

The iQOO 15 comes in several configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at 4,199 yuan (Rs 51,900), while the 16GB RAM + 512GB version costs 4,499 yuan (Rs 55,500). The top-end model with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at 4,399 yuan (Rs 54,300). iQOO has confirmed that the phone will launch in India in November 2025.

With its cutting-edge features, powerful specifications, and stunning design, the iQOO 15 is positioned to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Stay tuned for its launch in India and more details on its global availability.