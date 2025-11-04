iPhone vs Android Security: Which smartphone is safer to use in 2025?

Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone
Tamil Nadu 10th 12th Board EXAM 2025 DATESHEET: TN SSLC, Plus Two exams timetable released at dge.tn.gov.in
Kavya Maran's SRH likely to release THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026 due to..., his name is...
ALERT! Bengaluru residents now you can earn Rs 250 by recording a video of..., here's all you need to know
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans; check out special return gifts they received
Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, puja muhurat and rituals you must perform on this day
Meteor, Astra, R-37M Missiles: How India's 'air warriors' pose BIG threat to China, Pakistan in air-to-air combat technology
Amitabh Bachchan is 'proud' nana, heaps praise, pens heartfelt note with aashrivad to Agastya Nanda for Ikkis
BIG trouble for Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah, FIR lodged in Kashmir over...; know what's the case here
Viral video: Prakash Raj says 'National Awards are compromised', slams jury for awarding 'Files and Piles', ignoring Mammootty: 'They don't deserve..'
TECHNOLOGY
A new study reveals iPhones receive far more scam messages than Androids. Due to AI-powered protection, Android phones are considered safer against fraud in 2025.
A new global study reveals that iPhones may not be as safe as many users believe. Despite Apple’s long-standing reputation for strong privacy and data protection, research suggests that iPhone users are more vulnerable to scam and spam messages than Android users.
A joint study conducted in multiple countries, including India, America and Brazil, analysed how often smartphone users were targeted by spam text messages. Around 5,000 participants took part in the survey, and the findings turned out to be quite unexpected.
Android users were 58% more likely than iOS users to report that they had not received any scam texts, while iOS users were 65% more likely to receive more than three scam texts in one week. In addition, Android phones have more AI-powered protections.
ALSO READ: November 2025 smartphone launches: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9, Realme GT 8 Pro and more exciting upcoming releases
The study even noted that iPhone owners are at greater risk of cyberattacks, particularly phishing attempts disguised as text messages or fake links. These scams often trick users into sharing personal or financial information, leading to potential data theft or identity fraud.
Android’s system relies heavily on Google’s advanced AI-powered spam protection, which identifies and blocks fraudulent content before it reaches the user’s inbox. In contrast, Apple’s iMessage and SMS filtering seem less aggressive, allowing more unwanted messages to slip through.
The report further revealed that iPhone users may receive up to 96% more scam texts than Android users, while Android devices receive up to 96% fewer spam messages overall.
Google’s researchers emphasised the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in combating global cybercrime. With AI-based fraud now causing an estimated USD 400 billion in losses worldwide each year, tech companies are investing more in machine learning to prevent scams before they happen.
ALSO READ: Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.1 Update: Liquid glass mode, AI enhancements, smarter camera access and more, here's all you need to know