TECHNOLOGY

iPhone vs Android Security: Which smartphone is safer to use in 2025?

A new study reveals iPhones receive far more scam messages than Androids. Due to AI-powered protection, Android phones are considered safer against fraud in 2025.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

iPhone vs Android Security: Which smartphone is safer to use in 2025?
TRENDING NOW

A new global study reveals that iPhones may not be as safe as many users believe. Despite Apple’s long-standing reputation for strong privacy and data protection, research suggests that iPhone users are more vulnerable to scam and spam messages than Android users.

The shocking study results

A joint study conducted in multiple countries, including India, America and Brazil, analysed how often smartphone users were targeted by spam text messages. Around 5,000 participants took part in the survey, and the findings turned out to be quite unexpected.

Android users were 58% more likely than iOS users to report that they had not received any scam texts, while iOS users were 65% more likely to receive more than three scam texts in one week. In addition, Android phones have more AI-powered protections.

ALSO READ: November 2025 smartphone launches: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9, Realme GT 8 Pro and more exciting upcoming releases

The study even noted that iPhone owners are at greater risk of cyberattacks, particularly phishing attempts disguised as text messages or fake links. These scams often trick users into sharing personal or financial information, leading to potential data theft or identity fraud.

Why iPhones face more scam messages

Android’s system relies heavily on Google’s advanced AI-powered spam protection, which identifies and blocks fraudulent content before it reaches the user’s inbox. In contrast, Apple’s iMessage and SMS filtering seem less aggressive, allowing more unwanted messages to slip through.

The report further revealed that iPhone users may receive up to 96% more scam texts than Android users, while Android devices receive up to 96% fewer spam messages overall.

AI as the new guardian of security

Google’s researchers emphasised the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in combating global cybercrime. With AI-based fraud now causing an estimated USD 400 billion in losses worldwide each year, tech companies are investing more in machine learning to prevent scams before they happen.

ALSO READ: Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.1 Update: Liquid glass mode, AI enhancements, smarter camera access and more, here's all you need to know

