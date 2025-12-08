iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know

Apple warns iPhone users to stop using Google Chrome, highlighting Safari’s stronger privacy protections. Safari blocks digital fingerprinting, AI-based tracking, and location harvesting, while remaining compatible with Google apps, making it a safer choice for privacy-conscious users.

Apple has recently issued a warning to iPhone users, recommending they switch from Google Chrome to Safari to better protect their privacy. According to Apple, Safari offers robust features that limit tracking by advertisers and websites, particularly through a technology known as digital fingerprinting.

Apple stated that Safari prevents trackers from uniquely identifying a device by presenting a simplified system configuration. 'More devices appear identical to trackers, making it harder to single yours out,' the company explained.

Understanding Digital Fingerprinting

Digital fingerprinting collects multiple seemingly unrelated pieces of data from a device—such as browser type, installed fonts, operating system, and hardware information—to create a unique profile. This profile allows advertisers and websites to track users across the internet, even if they browse in incognito mode or block cookies.

Apple’s warning comes as Google removes restrictions on fingerprinting in Chrome, reigniting concerns about this covert tracking technique.

Additional Safari Privacy Features

Beyond fingerprinting protection, Safari also incorporates AI-based tracking prevention, safeguards against location harvesting, and enhanced privacy for private browsing. Apple claims that Chrome lacks comparable protections in these areas, positioning Safari as the more privacy-conscious choice.

Interestingly, Apple also highlighted that Safari works seamlessly with popular Google productivity apps like Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Docs, taking a subtle jab at Chrome’s compatibility. The warning extends beyond just the Chrome browser, encompassing Google apps as well.

Industry Perspective

Apple is not alone in addressing digital fingerprinting. Other browsers, such as Mozilla Firefox, have implemented similar features that obscure device details to prevent tracking. The renewed focus on fingerprinting underscores the ongoing privacy challenges users face in the modern digital landscape.

As online tracking techniques evolve, Apple is urging users to reconsider their browser choices, emphasising Safari’s combination of anti-tracking technologies, AI-based protections, and privacy-focused design. For iPhone users concerned about digital surveillance, switching from Chrome to Safari may offer a stronger layer of protection.