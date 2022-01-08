iPhone SE Third Generation features leaked - Check all updates here

All those who are awaiting the launch of a third-generation iPhone SE might be disappointed as a new report by MacRumors claims that the handset will look similar to an iPhone 8. Apple leaker DylanDKT, who is known to have a good track record of revealing actual information, has said that the upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will have 5G technology and an updated A-series chip yet there won’t be any significant design modifications.

As per reports, the third generation iPhone SE will launch in the first half of 2022 with 3GB memory. The 2023 iPhone SE will reportedly include more major changes like a larger display and 4GB memory.

Earlier, display analyst Ross Young said that Apple is working to introduce a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022. After this, the company will announce a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display in 2024.

According to Young, the model with the bigger display was initially scheduled to be launched in 2023 but was later postponed to 2024.

As per rumours, the 2022 iPhone SE will retain the look and 4.7-inch display of the current model. While it is expected to have 5G connectivity, it is still not known if it will have an A14 or an A15 chip.