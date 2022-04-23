iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 available at massive discount prices on iStore, know how you can avail offer

File Photo

iStore, Apple's premium reseller, is giving a huge discount on the iPhone SE 3 with a 64 GB storage option. The iPhone is available at a low price of Rs 28,900 which means you will be able to save close to Rs 15,000 on the iPhone model.

Notably, this is not an instant discount but also includes bank cashback as well as exchange value. In addition to the iPhone SE 3, there are massive discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more.

iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 3 with a 64 GB storage option is available at iStore at Rs 28,900. The current market price of this phone is Rs 43,900. The discount is being given through cashback value of Rs 2,000 on the ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak banks' credit, and debit cards. This brings the rate of the iPhone SE 3 to Rs 41,900.

You can get an additional discount of Rs 13,000 if you have an iPhone 8 64 GB in proper working condition. This way the price comes down to Rs 28,900.

It is important to note that the iPhone SE 3 128GB and 256 GB are also available at a discounted price of Rs 33,900 and 43,900 respectively.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

iStore is also giving a discount of Rs 5,000 on iPhone 12 64GB along with Rs 4,000 cashback and Rs 18,000 exchange value if you also have a iPhone XR 64 GB in good working conditions.

iPhone 13 128GB storage is available at a discount of Rs 5,000 and you can also enjoy a cashback offer of Rs 5,000 along with an exchange value of Rs 18,000 on the iPhone XR 64 GB in good working condition.