iPhone running slow? 6 tricks to make your Apple device run faster

By following these steps, you can speed up your laggy Apple iPhone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 06:22 AM IST

Photo: Apple

Apple iPhone does such a fantastic job at organising its own data that we tend to take its tidiness for granted. In spite of this, you may find that it gradually slows down and becomes less efficient as time's usage increases.

In any case, this How To Make iPhone Faster tip may be useful if you suspect your phone is running slow. It's compatible with all iPhone models, including the newest iPhone 12/12 Pro/Pro (Max)/12 mini, as well as the iPhone 13/12/11/XS/XR/X.

Get rid of large apps
If your iPhone is operating sluggish, it may be because an app is using up more space than you realise. If you want to speed up your iPhone again, you may erase them with the help of this instruction.

Delete old photos, videos, and music
With time, your iPhone's storage will fill up, and just like with large apps, you won't have enough room for everything. You may either remove some unnecessary files or copy them to a computer or another safe location.

Make sure Safari's cache is empty
Caches accumulate rapidly while using Safari on an iPhone daily. Furthermore, caching is widely acknowledged as a major contributor to the iPhone's sluggish performance. 

Shut down all apps in the background
While the iPhone's operating system and hardware do a superb job of processing data, having too many applications open at once might slow it down. You must turn off those that are now not in use.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone owners report Face ID issues after iOS update, know more
 
Activate manual updates instead of automated ones
You probably didn't even realise that this was a potential cause of your iPhone's sluggishness, and that the cloud may have the same effect on Use this to disable it: To disable automatic updates, go to Settings, then scroll down to "App and iTunes Stores," then press "Off."

Turn Off Your Device's Location Services
In the event that you have enabled location services on your iPhone, the device will poll its network for your location at regular intervals. That being said, your iPhone may become unresponsive, overheat, or become stuck if the quality of your network is inadequate. You may turn this function off if it's not needed: Options > Privacy > Location Services You may disable it altogether, or only for certain applications, if that works better for you.

