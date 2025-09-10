iPhone Pink Diamond to iPhone Diamond Rose Edition: Most expensive smartphones in the world

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'
The world's top 5 most expensive phones showcase exclusivity, rare materials and artistry, with staggering prices and redefining luxury and technology.
Luxury smartphones have been a symbol of status. These exclusive devices are crafted for the elite few who crave grandeur and refinement, pushing the boundaries of innovation and craftsmanship. Here are the top 5 most expensive phones.
The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the world’s costliest phone. Wrapped in 24-carat gold or platinum, it features a massive pink diamond at the back. This is an Ultra-rare luxury that only the super-rich can afford.
Designed by Stuart Hughes, this iPhone 5 is set in solid gold. Its standout feature is a rare black diamond home button. The body is adorned with 600 white diamonds, including 53 on the Apple logo.
This phone blends technology with rare materials. It boasts a rosewood bezel, over 100 carats of diamonds, and a 24-carat gold body. The home button is an 8.6-carat diamond, with a 7.4-carat backup.
Limited to just two units worldwide, the iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition is crafted from solid rose gold. It sparkles with 500 carats of diamonds and a 7.4-carat pink diamond button.
Another masterpiece by Stuart Hughes, the Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme features an 18-carat rose gold back, platinum bezel with 97.5 carats of diamonds, and a 7.1-carat diamond home button.
If you're in the market for a premium smartphone for daily use, consider the following options: the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, priced at Rs 1,37,999; the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, available for Rs 1,41,999; and the Asus ROG 8 Pro 5G, which is priced at Rs 4,74,465.