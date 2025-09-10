iPhone Pink Diamond to iPhone Diamond Rose Edition: Most expensive smartphones in the world

The world's top 5 most expensive phones showcase exclusivity, rare materials and artistry, with staggering prices and redefining luxury and technology.

Luxury smartphones have been a symbol of status. These exclusive devices are crafted for the elite few who crave grandeur and refinement, pushing the boundaries of innovation and craftsmanship. Here are the top 5 most expensive phones.

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond: USD 48.5 Million

The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the world’s costliest phone. Wrapped in 24-carat gold or platinum, it features a massive pink diamond at the back. This is an Ultra-rare luxury that only the super-rich can afford.

iPhone 5 Black Diamond by Stuart Hughes: USD 15 Million

Designed by Stuart Hughes, this iPhone 5 is set in solid gold. Its standout feature is a rare black diamond home button. The body is adorned with 600 white diamonds, including 53 on the Apple logo.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4S Elite Gold: USD 9.4 Million

This phone blends technology with rare materials. It boasts a rosewood bezel, over 100 carats of diamonds, and a 24-carat gold body. The home button is an 8.6-carat diamond, with a 7.4-carat backup.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 to iPhone 16 Pro: Top Apple products discontinued in 2025 after iPhone 17 launch

iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition: USD 8 Million

Limited to just two units worldwide, the iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition is crafted from solid rose gold. It sparkles with 500 carats of diamonds and a 7.4-carat pink diamond button.

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme: USD 3.2 Million

Another masterpiece by Stuart Hughes, the Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme features an 18-carat rose gold back, platinum bezel with 97.5 carats of diamonds, and a 7.1-carat diamond home button.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications, and everything you need to know

If you're in the market for a premium smartphone for daily use, consider the following options: the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, priced at Rs 1,37,999; the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, available for Rs 1,41,999; and the Asus ROG 8 Pro 5G, which is priced at Rs 4,74,465.