TECHNOLOGY

iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant

Apple’s 'i' first stood for internet. Today, it has many meanings, while continuing to reflect Apple’s core values of simplicity, privacy, creativity, and user empowerment.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant
Today, it’s hard to imagine digital life without the iPhone, iPad, and iMac. But what does the “i” actually mean?

Many assume it stands for 'internet,' while others think of words like 'intelligent' or 'interactive.' The truth, however, is much intense. When Steve Jobs introduced the iMac in 1998, according to him, the 'i' represented five core principles that would define Apple’s vision for the future: internet, individual, instruct, inform, and inspire.

Apple’s 'i' originally represented the internet. Today, it signifies various meanings while still embodying Apple’s core principles of simplicity, privacy, creativity, and user empowerment.

Apple’s turning point

The Launch of the iMac marked a turning point for Apple. With its colourful design, user-friendly simplicity, and focus on internet connectivity, the iMac was not just another computer; it represented the company’s rebirth. However, according to Ken Segall, Steve Jobs was not initially fond of the name iMac. ​

The 'i' became a symbol of this new era, reflecting Apple’s values and its mission to make technology human, simple, and inspiring.

ALSO READ: Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check price, features here

The five meanings of 'i'

Internet: Back in 1998, the Internet was introduced. The iMac promised to make things easy; just plug in and connect. By making the internet accessible, Apple positioned itself at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Individual: At a time when computers were dull, colour boxes, the iMac stood out with bold colours like tangerine, blueberry, and lime. Later products like the iPod and iPhone continued this idea, letting users personalise their music, apps, and experiences. 

Instruct: Steve Jobs believed that great technology teaches without a manual. The iMac’s design encouraged learning through doing. Over time, this principle extended to iPads in classrooms, interactive apps, and even digital textbooks.

Inform: Apple designed its ecosystem to deliver information clearly. From the Safari browser to Apple News and intelligent notifications, the company focused on giving users the right information without overwhelming them. 

Inspire: Perhaps the most powerful meaning of 'i' was to inspire. Steve Jobs believed that technology should blend with art and the humanities. Tools like GarageBand, iMovie, and later the iPad Pro gave ordinary people the chance to create music, films, and art.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates revealed

