iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 vs iPhone Pro vs iPhone Pro Max: Which one should you buy in 2025?

Apple's 2025 iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, each catering to different needs. From budget-friendly options to pro-level performance and battery life, this guide helps you choose the right iPhone based on your priorities and budget.

Apple's iPhone lineup for 2025 introduces a variety of options, making it challenging to pick the right one. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option, a lightweight design, or cutting-edge performance, there’s a model suited for every need. Here's a breakdown of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max to help you make an informed decision.

iPhone 17 (Base Model)

Ideal for: Users seeking a balance of performance and affordability.

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, offering vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. Powered by the A19 Bionic chip, it handles daily tasks and gaming with ease. The 48MP dual rear cameras deliver sharp, clear photos, and the 18MP front camera comes with Centre Stage for better video calls.

Battery Life: 3,692 mAh , up to 33 hours of video playback.

Price Range: Rs 82,900 - Rs 1,02,900.

If you're on a budget but want flagship features, the iPhone 17 is a great choice.

iPhone Air

Ideal for: Users wanting a lightweight, stylish device with solid performance.

The iPhone Air boasts a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology, making it a visually appealing option. With the A19 Pro chip, this phone delivers exceptional performance in a slim, 5.64mm titanium frame. The 48MP single rear camera and 24MP front camera cater to those who prioritise style and basic photography.

Battery Life: 3,149 mAh , with 30 minutes to 50% charge in 20 minutes.

Price Range: Rs 1,19,900 - Rs 1,59,900.

It’s perfect if you love design and portability but don’t need the most powerful specs.

iPhone 17 Pro

Ideal for: Tech enthusiasts who seek advanced features without the Pro Max size.

The iPhone 17 Pro offers a 6.3-inch OLED display, enhanced by the A19 Pro chip for excellent performance. It features triple 48MP rear cameras with LiDAR for stunning photography, while the 18MP front camera ensures top-notch selfies.

Battery Life: 4,252 mAh , up to 33 hours of video playback.

Price Range: Rs 1,34,900 - Rs 1,74,900.

​If you're looking for professional-grade features, the iPhone 17 Pro delivers them all without being too bulky.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Ideal for: Content creators and power users who want the best in performance and battery life.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch OLED display and the A19 Pro chip, making it the most powerful of the bunch. The triple 48MP rear cameras with LiDAR and 18MP front camera ensure top-tier photography. Plus, with the 5,088 mAh battery, you get up to 39 hours of video playback, perfect for those who need long-lasting power.

Battery Life: 5,088 mAh , up to 39 hours of video playback.

Price Range: Rs 1,49,900 - Rs 2,29,900.

​For those who demand ultimate performance, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is unmatched.

Which one should you choose?

iPhone 17: Best for users who want a solid iPhone experience without breaking the bank.

iPhone Air: Ideal for those who prioritise design, portability, and efficient performance.

iPhone 17 Pro: Perfect for tech enthusiasts who want advanced features but in a manageable size.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The go-to choice for users who need maximum performance, camera power, and battery life.

​The iPhone 17 lineup offers something for everyone, whether you need a reliable device for everyday use or a powerful phone for professional-grade tasks. Choose based on your performance needs, budget, and desired features.