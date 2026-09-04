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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9; Check expected price in India, camera, display and more

Apple to launch iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and first foldable iPhone on September 9, with higher prices, new design, camera and A20 Pro chip upgrades expected.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9; Check expected price in India, camera, display and more
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Apple is set to host its big iPhone launch event on September 9. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone, said to be called iPhone Fold. While Apple has confirmed the event date, it has not confirmed the names, prices or specs of the new phones yet.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max launch date and price in India

The Apple event "Surprise and shine" is scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, marking the first major iPhone launch under new CEO John Ternus. Reports suggest a shift in launch strategy, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max debuting in September, while the standard iPhone 18 might be delayed until 2027.

Apple has not announced prices in India, but leaks suggest a potential increase due to rising component costs. The iPhone 18 Pro may start around Rs 1.34 lakh, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could range from Rs 1.55 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh. The expected foldable iPhone is projected to be the most expensive, with a global price of USD 2,000 to USD 2,500, potentially exceeding Rs 2 lakh in India.

Display, design and camera

The iPhone 18 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch OLED display. Updates may include a smaller Dynamic Island and under-display Face ID. Expected colour options are Sky Blue, Pure Black, and Burgundy. Both models will likely include three 48MP rear cameras and a 24MP front camera, with the main camera potentially offering a variable aperture for better low-light performance, possibly exclusive to the Pro Max.

Also read: Kerala: BBA student morphs images of female students, teachers to make obscene video, arrested

Chip, performance and iPhone Fold

The next Pro models are expected to include the A20 Pro chip with 2nm technology, offering up to 12GB of RAM and an 18% boost in graphics performance. The rumoured iPhone Fold will have a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch cover display and a slim 4.5mm thickness when opened, featuring dual 48MP rear cameras and Touch ID. New Apple Watch and AirPods models may also be launched at the event.

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