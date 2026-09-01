iPhone 18 Pro Max Pre-order Date: Apple reportedly sets new timeline for booking, check updated schedule here

Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 18 Pro series on Sept 9, with pre-orders reportedly from Sept 12 and sale from Sept 18; first foldable iPhone and iOS 27 also expected.

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 18 Pro series at its September 9 event, with pre-orders starting on September 12 and retail sales on September 18. This launch timeline change is attributed to the observance of September 11.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch timeline revealed

Apple is set to announce its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro range at a special event on September 9, beginning at 10 am Pacific Time (6 pm UK time). The new products expected include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's first foldable iPhone, along with new Apple Watch models. Apple is set to announce its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro range at a special event on September 9, beginning at 10 am Pacific Time (6 pm UK time). The new products expected include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable iPhone, along with new Apple Watch models.

When will pre-orders and sales begin?

Pre-orders for Apple's first foldable iPhone are expected to start at 12 am Pacific Time on September 12, corresponding to 3 am Eastern Time and 8 am in the UK. However, there is uncertainty regarding its launch, with some reports indicating it may coincide with the iPhone 18 Pro models, while others suggest pre-orders could begin later in September. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to launch on September 18, with sales starting at 8 am local time in Apple retail stores. Reviews may be published shortly before, around September 15 or 16.

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iOS 27 expected before launch

The iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to launch alongside iOS 27, which Forbes predicts may be released on September 14. iOS 27 is expected to support devices from iPhone 11 onward, though some features might be exclusive to newer models due to hardware needs. Apple will likely confirm the full launch schedule during its event on September 9.