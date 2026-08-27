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iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date Announced: Apple confirms September event; Check expected price, features, processor and more

Apple has announced its September 9 event at 10 AM PT where iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone are expected to launch.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date Announced: Apple confirms September event; Check expected price, features, processor and more
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Apple fans have been waiting for the next iPhone, and now there is an official update. Apple has announced its big September event for 2026, with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup as the star attraction. The event will take place next month in California and will be live-streamed worldwide.

iPhone 18 Pro launch date

The iPhone 18 Pro is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, September 9 at 10 AM PT, or 10:30 PM IST in India. Both Apple's Events page and YouTube channel will stream the event live. With the slogan "Surprise and Shine," Apple distributed the invitation. Sunlight is seen illuminating the Apple logo. According to reports, the shine may allude to a new Cherry Red colour for the iPhone 18 Pro, and the surprise might be Apple's first foldable iPhone.

What to expect

The primary releases are anticipated to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 18 may come in early 2027 rather than in September, according to reports. According to reports, Apple is also anticipated to unveil its first foldable iPhone, known as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold.

Also read: Viral video: Rakhi Sawant cries for help at Kaaba, says 'mere desh ko bacha lo', gets brutally trolled

The Apple Watch Series 12, AirPods 5, and AirPods 5 Pro are anticipated to be released. John Ternus, Apple's incoming CEO who will succeed Tim Cook, will be leading the event, making it noteworthy. This is also likely to be Apple’s first large in-person event in a while. As the launch approaches, more information will be released.

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